Atlanta, GA
2362 County Line Rd SW
2362 County Line Rd SW

2362 County Line Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Location

2362 County Line Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Elmco Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located off 285 in Lovridge Estates Subdivision, this charming classic Brick Ranch boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and Original Hardwood Floors throughout. Additionally, you will find extra space in the basement. Home is currently undergoing work to be made move-in ready! New appliances will be installed before move in. More pictures and information Coming Soon!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 County Line Rd SW have any available units?
2362 County Line Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 County Line Rd SW have?
Some of 2362 County Line Rd SW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 County Line Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2362 County Line Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 County Line Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2362 County Line Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 2362 County Line Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2362 County Line Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2362 County Line Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 County Line Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 County Line Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2362 County Line Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2362 County Line Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2362 County Line Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 County Line Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 County Line Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
