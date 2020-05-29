Rent Calculator
2347 Daniel Road Southwest
Last updated April 21 2019 at 2:53 PM
2347 Daniel Road Southwest
2347 Daniel Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2347 Daniel Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Open floor plan, living and dining combo. Master bedroom with private bathroom, walk in closet
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest have any available units?
2347 Daniel Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2347 Daniel Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Daniel Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Daniel Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2347 Daniel Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2347 Daniel Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
