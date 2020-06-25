Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2346 Sandspring Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2346 Sandspring Drive SW
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:09 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2346 Sandspring Drive SW
2346 Sandspring Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2346 Sandspring Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated with partial unfinished basement. Take pride in renting the beautifully updated home.
Centrally located, minutes from many amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have any available units?
2346 Sandspring Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have?
Some of 2346 Sandspring Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2346 Sandspring Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Sandspring Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Sandspring Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus