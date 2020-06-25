All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2346 Sandspring Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2346 Sandspring Drive SW
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:09 PM

2346 Sandspring Drive SW

2346 Sandspring Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2346 Sandspring Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated with partial unfinished basement. Take pride in renting the beautifully updated home.
Centrally located, minutes from many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have any available units?
2346 Sandspring Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have?
Some of 2346 Sandspring Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Sandspring Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Sandspring Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Sandspring Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Sandspring Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 Sandspring Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus