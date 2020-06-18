Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2344 Omaha Rd SW
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2344 Omaha Rd SW
2344 Omaha Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2344 Omaha Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Arlington Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
So much larger than what it looks from the outside . 4 sided brick ranch with full finished basement in an established neighborhood. 2 additional bonus rooms in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW have any available units?
2344 Omaha Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2344 Omaha Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Omaha Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Omaha Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Omaha Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Omaha Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
