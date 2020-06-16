Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2338 Baywood Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2338 Baywood Dr SE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2338 Baywood Dr SE
2338 Baywood Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2338 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South Atlanta 3 Bed Home near to Downtown! - South Atlanta all Brick Cozy 3 bed 1 bath home. Recently renovated.Harwood floors, Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and Tile flooring. Must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3448340)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE have any available units?
2338 Baywood Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2338 Baywood Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Baywood Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Baywood Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 Baywood Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 Baywood Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus