Atlanta, GA
2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW

2336 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW have any available units?
2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW have?
Some of 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Polar Rock Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

