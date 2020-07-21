All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2329 Meadowlane Drive SW
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

2329 Meadowlane Drive SW

2329 Meadowlane Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2329 Meadowlane Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW have any available units?
2329 Meadowlane Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW have?
Some of 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Meadowlane Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW offer parking?
No, 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Meadowlane Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus