All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 232 Sydney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
232 Sydney St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

232 Sydney St

232 Sydney Street Southeast · (404) 696-9155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

232 Sydney Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated spacious upper 2-2 unit perfect for room-mates. Features include off-street parking, new appliances, optional private entrance for each Room-mate. Great location, walking distance to park, shops and restaurants, Zoo Atlanta, Cyclorama. Located on a quiet section of Sydney Street, close to expressway and 5 minutes to downtown Atlanta. Rental amount includes water, sewer and garbage pick-up. Landlord will consider pets based on case by case situation and there will be a monthly pet fee in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Sydney St have any available units?
232 Sydney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 232 Sydney St currently offering any rent specials?
232 Sydney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Sydney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Sydney St is pet friendly.
Does 232 Sydney St offer parking?
Yes, 232 Sydney St offers parking.
Does 232 Sydney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Sydney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Sydney St have a pool?
No, 232 Sydney St does not have a pool.
Does 232 Sydney St have accessible units?
No, 232 Sydney St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Sydney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Sydney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Sydney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Sydney St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 232 Sydney St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity