All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2317 Swallow Cir Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2317 Swallow Cir Se
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2317 Swallow Cir Se

2317 Swallow Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2317 Swallow Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3br / 2ba ranch style home, formal living area, kitchen with breakfast area, large backyard.
Rent: $875.00
Deposit: $875.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se have any available units?
2317 Swallow Cir Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2317 Swallow Cir Se currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Swallow Cir Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Swallow Cir Se pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se offer parking?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se have a pool?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se have accessible units?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Swallow Cir Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Swallow Cir Se does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus