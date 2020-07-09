Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2315 Pryor Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2315 Pryor Road Southwest
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:43 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2315 Pryor Road Southwest
2315 Pryor Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2315 Pryor Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest have any available units?
2315 Pryor Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2315 Pryor Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Pryor Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Pryor Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Pryor Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus