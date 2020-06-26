231 Casson Street NE

Amenities
Modern loft style in Lake Claire. Amazing roof top terrace and great location close to downtown Atlanta, GSU, Emory, CDC and Candler Park or East Lake MARTA Stations.
Common garden area with fire pit
Ground level has foyer, 1 bedroom with ensuite bath, 1-car garage
Main level open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen, generous living space and balcony
Granite counter tops, SS appliance, electric range
Half bath & laundry on main level
Third level has 2 bedrooms w/ensuite baths
Master bedroom w/ floor to ceiling window
Top level has rooftop terrace w/skyline view