All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 231 Casson Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
231 Casson Street NE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

231 Casson Street NE

231 Casson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

231 Casson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Modern loft style in Lake Claire. Amazing roof top terrace and great location close to downtown Atlanta, GSU, Emory, CDC and Candler Park or East Lake MARTA Stations.

Common garden area with fire pit
Ground level has foyer, 1 bedroom with ensuite bath, 1-car garage
Main level open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen, generous living space and balcony
Granite counter tops, SS appliance, electric range
Half bath & laundry on main level
Third level has 2 bedrooms w/ensuite baths
Master bedroom w/ floor to ceiling window
Top level has rooftop terrace w/skyline view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Casson Street NE have any available units?
231 Casson Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Casson Street NE have?
Some of 231 Casson Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Casson Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
231 Casson Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Casson Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 231 Casson Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 231 Casson Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 231 Casson Street NE offers parking.
Does 231 Casson Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Casson Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Casson Street NE have a pool?
No, 231 Casson Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 231 Casson Street NE have accessible units?
No, 231 Casson Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Casson Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Casson Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus