Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hardwood floors throughout. Living and dining combo. Upgrades to kitchen and bathrooms. Off street parking. Central heating and air.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have any available units?
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
