Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:18 PM

2308 Baywood Drive Southeast

2308 Baywood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hardwood floors throughout. Living and dining combo. Upgrades to kitchen and bathrooms. Off street parking. Central heating and air.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have any available units?
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Baywood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
