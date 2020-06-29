All apartments in Atlanta
2304 Springdale Circle SW
2304 Springdale Circle SW

2304 Springdale Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Springdale Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Springdale Circle SW have any available units?
2304 Springdale Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Springdale Circle SW have?
Some of 2304 Springdale Circle SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Springdale Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Springdale Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Springdale Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Springdale Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2304 Springdale Circle SW offer parking?
No, 2304 Springdale Circle SW does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Springdale Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Springdale Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Springdale Circle SW have a pool?
No, 2304 Springdale Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Springdale Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 2304 Springdale Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Springdale Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Springdale Circle SW has units with dishwashers.
