Last updated September 9 2019 at 4:06 PM

2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest

2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSlist
Hardwood floors ranch style home
Fenced in backyard
Contact us to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
