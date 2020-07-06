All apartments in Atlanta
Location

230 Argus Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Argus Circle NW have any available units?
230 Argus Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Argus Circle NW have?
Some of 230 Argus Circle NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Argus Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
230 Argus Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Argus Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 230 Argus Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 230 Argus Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 230 Argus Circle NW offers parking.
Does 230 Argus Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Argus Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Argus Circle NW have a pool?
No, 230 Argus Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 230 Argus Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 230 Argus Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Argus Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Argus Circle NW has units with dishwashers.

