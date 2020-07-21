All apartments in Atlanta
2295 Melante Drive NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

2295 Melante Drive NE

2295 Melante Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2295 Melante Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MARTIN MANOR: Beautifully recently renovated home in amazing location! Custom kitchen w/ SS appliances, 42" cabinetry, professional series gas range & granite. Amazing Master BR suite w/ tray ceiling, double closets, and private backyard access. Massive privately fenced backyard & cozy patio for entertaining. Lovely refinished hardwoods, new windows & custom blinds throughout. Freshly painted interior/exterior. New Tankless Water Heater. Close to CDC, Emory, VH, MT & Buckhead; walk to restaurants, movies, shopping & more! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Melante Drive NE have any available units?
2295 Melante Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 Melante Drive NE have?
Some of 2295 Melante Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 Melante Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Melante Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Melante Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2295 Melante Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2295 Melante Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2295 Melante Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2295 Melante Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 Melante Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Melante Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2295 Melante Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2295 Melante Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2295 Melante Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Melante Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2295 Melante Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
