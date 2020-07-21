2295 Melante Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MARTIN MANOR: Beautifully recently renovated home in amazing location! Custom kitchen w/ SS appliances, 42" cabinetry, professional series gas range & granite. Amazing Master BR suite w/ tray ceiling, double closets, and private backyard access. Massive privately fenced backyard & cozy patio for entertaining. Lovely refinished hardwoods, new windows & custom blinds throughout. Freshly painted interior/exterior. New Tankless Water Heater. Close to CDC, Emory, VH, MT & Buckhead; walk to restaurants, movies, shopping & more! Welcome Home!