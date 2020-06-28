All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW

2293 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2293 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**2nd MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW have any available units?
2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW have?
Some of 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW currently offering any rent specials?
2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW pet-friendly?
No, 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW offer parking?
No, 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not offer parking.
Does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW have a pool?
No, 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not have a pool.
Does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW have accessible units?
No, 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2293 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not have units with dishwashers.
