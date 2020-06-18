2293 Palmetto Ave

2293 Palmetto Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331 Fairburn
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely renovation of 2-story traditional. In great quiet community. Trey ceilings. Fireplace in family room. All new appliances. Granite counter-tops. Stained cabinets. Wall-to-wall carpet. Private backyard. Great location!!! Close to everything on MARTA like new inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
