2293 Palmetto Ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

2293 Palmetto Ave

2293 Palmetto Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2293 Palmetto Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely renovation of 2-story traditional. In great quiet community. Trey ceilings. Fireplace in family room. All new appliances. Granite counter-tops. Stained cabinets. Wall-to-wall carpet. Private backyard. Great location!!! Close to everything on MARTA like new inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2293 Palmetto Ave have any available units?
2293 Palmetto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2293 Palmetto Ave have?
Some of 2293 Palmetto Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2293 Palmetto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2293 Palmetto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2293 Palmetto Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2293 Palmetto Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2293 Palmetto Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2293 Palmetto Ave offers parking.
Does 2293 Palmetto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2293 Palmetto Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2293 Palmetto Ave have a pool?
No, 2293 Palmetto Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2293 Palmetto Ave have accessible units?
No, 2293 Palmetto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2293 Palmetto Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2293 Palmetto Ave has units with dishwashers.

