2293 Palmetto Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely renovation of 2-story traditional. In great quiet community. Trey ceilings. Fireplace in family room. All new appliances. Granite counter-tops. Stained cabinets. Wall-to-wall carpet. Private backyard. Great location!!! Close to everything on MARTA like new inside.