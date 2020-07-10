2292 Strathmore Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location! This home features a large living room with fireplace, a formal dining room and a study with built-in shelves in an open floor plan. The spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and French door refrigerator with bottom freezer has direct access to the large deck and a pass-through opening to the study. The laundry room with washer and dryer and lots of built-in shelving and shoe racks is conveniently located off the kitchen. The huge master bedroom with walk-in closet is paired with the beautiful, renovated master bath with seamless shower, espresso finished vanity and skylight. The secondary bedroom with vaulted ceiling offers double French doors to the large deck and a view of the lovely, sunny, newly fenced back yard. This is the perfect for spot for entertaining or for the pets! And as a bonus, there is a 2-car garage with work room and storage room. Beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings, efficient recently installed windows and blinds, all new interior paint, replaced A/C duct system, pre-installation for alarm system. Lawn care included in rent. Pet fee $400 + $250 deposit - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.