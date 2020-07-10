All apartments in Atlanta
2292 Strathmore Dr NE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:34 AM

2292 Strathmore Dr NE

2292 Strathmore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Strathmore Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location! This home features a large living room with fireplace, a formal dining room and a study with built-in shelves in an open floor plan. The spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and French door refrigerator with bottom freezer has direct access to the large deck and a pass-through opening to the study. The laundry room with washer and dryer and lots of built-in shelving and shoe racks is conveniently located off the kitchen. The huge master bedroom with walk-in closet is paired with the beautiful, renovated master bath with seamless shower, espresso finished vanity and skylight. The secondary bedroom with vaulted ceiling offers double French doors to the large deck and a view of the lovely, sunny, newly fenced back yard. This is the perfect for spot for entertaining or for the pets! And as a bonus, there is a 2-car garage with work room and storage room. Beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings, efficient recently installed windows and blinds, all new interior paint, replaced A/C duct system, pre-installation for alarm system. Lawn care included in rent. Pet fee $400 + $250 deposit - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE have any available units?
2292 Strathmore Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE have?
Some of 2292 Strathmore Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Strathmore Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Strathmore Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Strathmore Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2292 Strathmore Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2292 Strathmore Dr NE offers parking.
Does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2292 Strathmore Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2292 Strathmore Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2292 Strathmore Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Strathmore Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Strathmore Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
