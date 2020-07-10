229 Lowry Street NE

Amenities
Steps from Candler Park MARTA station. Close to Caroline Street shopping, Candler Park, Inman Park and Kirkwood. Walk, bike or MARTA to everything in in-town Atlanta. WASHER AND DRYER BEING INSTALLED IN THE KITCHEN BEFORE MOVE-IN. - Quiet dead-end street - Barn door will be installed between bedroom and living room before tenant move-in - Fresh Paint - Hardwood floors - Decorative fireplace - Newly updated bathroom - Large closet - Screen porch - Off-street parking for one car - Tenant pays 45% of duplex - 2 pet limit