229 Lowry Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Steps from Candler Park MARTA station. Close to Caroline Street shopping, Candler Park, Inman Park and Kirkwood. Walk, bike or MARTA to everything in in-town Atlanta. WASHER AND DRYER BEING INSTALLED IN THE KITCHEN BEFORE MOVE-IN. - Quiet dead-end street - Barn door will be installed between bedroom and living room before tenant move-in - Fresh Paint - Hardwood floors - Decorative fireplace - Newly updated bathroom - Large closet - Screen porch - Off-street parking for one car - Tenant pays 45% of duplex - 2 pet limit