Atlanta, GA
229 Lowry Street NE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

229 Lowry Street NE

229 Lowry Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

229 Lowry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Steps from Candler Park MARTA station. Close to Caroline Street shopping, Candler Park, Inman Park and Kirkwood. Walk, bike or MARTA to everything in in-town Atlanta. WASHER AND DRYER BEING INSTALLED IN THE KITCHEN BEFORE MOVE-IN. - Quiet dead-end street - Barn door will be installed between bedroom and living room before tenant move-in - Fresh Paint - Hardwood floors - Decorative fireplace - Newly updated bathroom - Large closet - Screen porch - Off-street parking for one car - Tenant pays 45% of duplex - 2 pet limit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Lowry Street NE have any available units?
229 Lowry Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Lowry Street NE have?
Some of 229 Lowry Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Lowry Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
229 Lowry Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Lowry Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Lowry Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 229 Lowry Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 229 Lowry Street NE offers parking.
Does 229 Lowry Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Lowry Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Lowry Street NE have a pool?
No, 229 Lowry Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 229 Lowry Street NE have accessible units?
No, 229 Lowry Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Lowry Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Lowry Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

