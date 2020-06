Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM UNIT THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN UPDATED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, PRIVATE PARKING IN THE BACK, EASY WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS SUCH AS TREE HOUSE. THE STREET IS MOSTLY SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCES. KITCHEN FEATURES ELECTRIC OVEN, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MICROWAVE, STAINLESS STEEL SINK, ETC. NEW VANITY IN THE RECENTLY UPGRADED BATHROOM. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE HALLWAY.