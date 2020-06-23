All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2274 Kennedy Ct NW

2274 Kennedy Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2274 Kennedy Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home. Covered front porch. New plush carpet, and fresh paint. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Large yard. Carport. Located on a cul de sac. Close to shopping. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4609959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW have any available units?
2274 Kennedy Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW have?
Some of 2274 Kennedy Ct NW's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Kennedy Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Kennedy Ct NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Kennedy Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 2274 Kennedy Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 2274 Kennedy Ct NW does offer parking.
Does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 Kennedy Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW have a pool?
No, 2274 Kennedy Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 2274 Kennedy Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Kennedy Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2274 Kennedy Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
