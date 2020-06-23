2274 Kennedy Ct NW

2274 Kennedy Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Center Hill
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home. Covered front porch. New plush carpet, and fresh paint. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Large yard. Carport. Located on a cul de sac. Close to shopping. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4609959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
