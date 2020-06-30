Rent Calculator
Home
Atlanta, GA
2273 Perkerson Rd SW
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM
2273 Perkerson Rd SW
2273 Perkerson Road Southwest
No Longer Available
2273 Perkerson Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson
Wonderful SW Atlanta Location - Great SW Atlanta location, up and coming area. Back yard is private, fenced and a great setting for relaxing. Large master bedroom with a private bath.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3739653)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have any available units?
2273 Perkerson Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2273 Perkerson Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Perkerson Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Perkerson Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
