All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2273 Perkerson Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2273 Perkerson Rd SW
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2273 Perkerson Rd SW

2273 Perkerson Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2273 Perkerson Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful SW Atlanta Location - Great SW Atlanta location, up and coming area. Back yard is private, fenced and a great setting for relaxing. Large master bedroom with a private bath.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3739653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have any available units?
2273 Perkerson Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2273 Perkerson Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Perkerson Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Perkerson Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2273 Perkerson Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2273 Perkerson Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus