Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2264 Country Club Drive SW
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2264 Country Club Drive SW
2264 Country Club Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2264 Country Club Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated ranch with large master bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and 2 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2264 Country Club Drive SW have any available units?
2264 Country Club Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2264 Country Club Drive SW have?
Some of 2264 Country Club Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2264 Country Club Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2264 Country Club Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 Country Club Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2264 Country Club Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2264 Country Club Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2264 Country Club Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2264 Country Club Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2264 Country Club Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 Country Club Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2264 Country Club Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2264 Country Club Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2264 Country Club Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 Country Club Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2264 Country Club Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
