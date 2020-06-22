All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2262 1st Avenue NE

2262 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2262 1st Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT DEAL!!! TOTALLY UPDATED 3 BD/ 2BA +2 OFFICES - PERFECT ROOMMATE PLAN. ADD'L STORAGE *HARDWOOD FLOORS*GRANITE C'TOPS*NEWER APPLIANCES*NEW WASHER & DRYER* OFF STREET PARKING*EASY ACCESS TO CDC/EMORY/DOWNTOWN/GA STATE/ MARTA STATION*ENJOY OAKHURST & KIRKWOOD VILLAGES. NO SMOKERS PLEASE. LARGER THAN TAX RECORD INDICATE.PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 1st Avenue NE have any available units?
2262 1st Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2262 1st Avenue NE have?
Some of 2262 1st Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 1st Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
2262 1st Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 1st Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 1st Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 2262 1st Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 2262 1st Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 2262 1st Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 1st Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 1st Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 2262 1st Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 2262 1st Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 2262 1st Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 1st Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2262 1st Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
