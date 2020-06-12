All apartments in Atlanta
226 Wilbur Avenue SE

226 Wilbur Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

226 Wilbur Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Reynoldstown bungalow just steps from The Beltline boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, & 2 luxurious baths! Chef's kitchen w/ butcher block counters, open shelving, ship-lap accents & ton's of natural light! Master suite w/ tile surround soaking tub, & massive walk-in closet! Oversized bedrooms throughout! Expansive main living space w/ original hardwood flooring, & decorative fireplace! Available for long-term or short-term! Washer/dryer included! Expansive deck overlooks the large yard! Walk to The Beltline, Krog St Market, Madison Yards, PCM & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE have any available units?
226 Wilbur Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE have?
Some of 226 Wilbur Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Wilbur Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
226 Wilbur Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Wilbur Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 226 Wilbur Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 226 Wilbur Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Wilbur Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 226 Wilbur Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 226 Wilbur Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Wilbur Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Wilbur Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

