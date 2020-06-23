All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2246 Polar Rock Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2246 Polar Rock Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2246 Polar Rock Terrace

2246 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2246 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous renovated home!!
We accept Housing Choice Program Vouchers
Granite counters and Stainless steel appliances.
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
call Sholem for scheduling 404-829-2319

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have any available units?
2246 Polar Rock Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have?
Some of 2246 Polar Rock Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Polar Rock Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Polar Rock Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Polar Rock Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace offer parking?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have a pool?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus