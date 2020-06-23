Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2246 Polar Rock Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2246 Polar Rock Terrace
2246 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2246 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous renovated home!!
We accept Housing Choice Program Vouchers
Granite counters and Stainless steel appliances.
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
call Sholem for scheduling 404-829-2319
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have any available units?
2246 Polar Rock Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have?
Some of 2246 Polar Rock Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2246 Polar Rock Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Polar Rock Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Polar Rock Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace offer parking?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have a pool?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Polar Rock Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Polar Rock Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
