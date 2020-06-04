All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

2241 Rando Lane NW

2241 Rando Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2241 Rando Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic renovated ranch in Whitley Heights - Rando Lane near Adams Crossing. Walk to Bolton Academy Elementary school. Gleaming hardwood floors, completely renovated, beautiful landscaping, large, spacious, open, quiet neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Rando Lane NW have any available units?
2241 Rando Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 Rando Lane NW have?
Some of 2241 Rando Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Rando Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Rando Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Rando Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 2241 Rando Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2241 Rando Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Rando Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2241 Rando Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 Rando Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Rando Lane NW have a pool?
No, 2241 Rando Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Rando Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2241 Rando Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Rando Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 Rando Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
