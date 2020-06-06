All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

2239 Nelms Drive SW

2239 Nelms Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2239 Nelms Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 Nelms Drive SW have any available units?
2239 Nelms Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 Nelms Drive SW have?
Some of 2239 Nelms Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 Nelms Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2239 Nelms Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 Nelms Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2239 Nelms Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2239 Nelms Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2239 Nelms Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2239 Nelms Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 Nelms Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 Nelms Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2239 Nelms Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2239 Nelms Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2239 Nelms Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 Nelms Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 Nelms Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

