2231 Wisteria Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317 Kirkwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Kirkwood - AMAZING Renovation 4 side brick ranch Open living room w/ fireplace to kitchen to die for! Hardwood floors. Master suite with walk in closet. New rear deck. 2 from East Lake MARTA Station. Near Restaurants, Kirkwood Village and Oakhurst Village
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 Wisteria Way have any available units?
2231 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
What amenities does 2231 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 2231 Wisteria Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.