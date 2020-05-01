2231 Wisteria Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Kirkwood - AMAZING Renovation 4 side brick ranch Open living room w/ fireplace to kitchen to die for! Hardwood floors. Master suite with walk in closet. New rear deck. 2 from East Lake MARTA Station. Near Restaurants, Kirkwood Village and Oakhurst Village