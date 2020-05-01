All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2231 Wisteria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2231 Wisteria Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

2231 Wisteria Way

2231 Wisteria Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2231 Wisteria Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Kirkwood - AMAZING Renovation 4 side brick ranch Open living room w/ fireplace to kitchen to die for! Hardwood floors. Master suite with walk in closet. New rear deck. 2 from East Lake MARTA Station. Near Restaurants, Kirkwood Village and Oakhurst Village

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Wisteria Way have any available units?
2231 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 2231 Wisteria Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2231 Wisteria Way offer parking?
No, 2231 Wisteria Way does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 2231 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 2231 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Wisteria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus