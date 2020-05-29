All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

223 Sisson Ave

223 Sisson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

223 Sisson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
223 Sisson Ave Available 03/15/20 Fully renovated Kirkwood home - This renovated Kirkwood bungalow has gleaming hardwoods, an open floor plan, living room with a brick fireplace w/ reclaimed wood mantle, chef's kitchen w/white Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless, carrara marble counters, breakfast bar, pantry, W/D, master suite, french doors open to back deck, private fenced yard, situated between both Kirkwood + Oakhurst Villages and located minutes from dining, festivals & parks.

(RLNE5536174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Sisson Ave have any available units?
223 Sisson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Sisson Ave have?
Some of 223 Sisson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Sisson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
223 Sisson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Sisson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Sisson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 223 Sisson Ave offer parking?
No, 223 Sisson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 223 Sisson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Sisson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Sisson Ave have a pool?
No, 223 Sisson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 223 Sisson Ave have accessible units?
No, 223 Sisson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Sisson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Sisson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

