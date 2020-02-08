All apartments in Atlanta
2228 Pansy St
2228 Pansy St

2228 Pansy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Pansy Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This bungalow is located minutes from downtown and Marta. Frame construction with a separate living room and dining room. Great potential, rental potential and return on investment. Could be a good cash flowing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Pansy St have any available units?
2228 Pansy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2228 Pansy St currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Pansy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Pansy St pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Pansy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2228 Pansy St offer parking?
No, 2228 Pansy St does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Pansy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Pansy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Pansy St have a pool?
No, 2228 Pansy St does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Pansy St have accessible units?
No, 2228 Pansy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Pansy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Pansy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Pansy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Pansy St does not have units with air conditioning.

