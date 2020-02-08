2228 Pansy St

2228 Pansy Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314 Dixie Hills
This bungalow is located minutes from downtown and Marta. Frame construction with a separate living room and dining room. Great potential, rental potential and return on investment. Could be a good cash flowing property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
