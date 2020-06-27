2228 Jernigan Dr SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME WITH A HUGE YARD! AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - BRAND NEW HOME WITH A HUGE YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY!



* 3 Bedroom

* 2 Bath Stainless Steel Appliances

* Granite counter tops throughout

* Huge yard

* Private Deck

* Long driveway for extra parking



Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a showing. 404 412-7153



(RLNE5005258)