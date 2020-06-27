Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2228 Jernigan Dr SE
2228 Jernigan Dr SE
2228 Jernigan Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2228 Jernigan Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME WITH A HUGE YARD! AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - BRAND NEW HOME WITH A HUGE YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY!
* 3 Bedroom
* 2 Bath Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite counter tops throughout
* Huge yard
* Private Deck
* Long driveway for extra parking
Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a showing. 404 412-7153
(RLNE5005258)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE have any available units?
2228 Jernigan Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE have?
Some of 2228 Jernigan Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2228 Jernigan Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Jernigan Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Jernigan Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Jernigan Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Jernigan Dr SE offers parking.
Does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Jernigan Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2228 Jernigan Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2228 Jernigan Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Jernigan Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Jernigan Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
