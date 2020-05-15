All apartments in Atlanta
2217 Fairway Circle Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2217 Fairway Circle Southwest

2217 Fairway Circle Southwest
Location

2217 Fairway Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairway Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a cul de sac, there is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest have any available units?
2217 Fairway Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Fairway Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Fairway Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
