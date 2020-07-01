All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

2203 Bagwell Dr

2203 Bagwell Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Bagwell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Bagwell Dr have any available units?
2203 Bagwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Bagwell Dr have?
Some of 2203 Bagwell Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Bagwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Bagwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Bagwell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Bagwell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Bagwell Dr offer parking?
No, 2203 Bagwell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Bagwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Bagwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Bagwell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Bagwell Dr has a pool.
Does 2203 Bagwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 2203 Bagwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Bagwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Bagwell Dr has units with dishwashers.

