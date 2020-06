Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2201 Burroughs Ave SE - Ranch style 3 bed 1 bath home with a fenced backyard. This home includes a detached garage, family room, and sunroom. Just minutes from the Atlanta Zoo, Grant Park, Ormewood Park, new amazing development along the Beltline, and East Atlanta Village. The application fee is $50 per adult. All application shall be submitted online via www.soldbyjonesrentalhomes.com.



(RLNE3792991)