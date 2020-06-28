2200 Pryor Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Four Bedroom with separate master suite - OPEN HOUSE:



Monday, September 9, 2019 @ 5:30-7:00 pm



Amazing property. Four bedroom rare find newer construction with open floor plan. Hardwood floors downstairs and recent carpet throughout. Master suite downstairs. Off street parking. Great appliances. Must see! You will want to live here for years to come. It will not last long at this price! Move in immediately. HC Voucher accepted with approved credit. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to submit an application.



(RLNE2781467)