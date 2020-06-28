All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

2200 Pryor Street SW

2200 Pryor Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four Bedroom with separate master suite - OPEN HOUSE:

Monday, September 9, 2019 @ 5:30-7:00 pm

Amazing property. Four bedroom rare find newer construction with open floor plan. Hardwood floors downstairs and recent carpet throughout. Master suite downstairs. Off street parking. Great appliances. Must see! You will want to live here for years to come. It will not last long at this price! Move in immediately. HC Voucher accepted with approved credit. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to submit an application.

(RLNE2781467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Pryor Street SW have any available units?
2200 Pryor Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Pryor Street SW have?
Some of 2200 Pryor Street SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Pryor Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Pryor Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Pryor Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Pryor Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Pryor Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Pryor Street SW offers parking.
Does 2200 Pryor Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Pryor Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Pryor Street SW have a pool?
No, 2200 Pryor Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Pryor Street SW have accessible units?
No, 2200 Pryor Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Pryor Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Pryor Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
