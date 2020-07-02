220 Semel Circle NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage tennis court

Fantastic rental opportunity in this charming townhome complex. Well maintained 3-story townhome located between Midtown & Buckhead. Easy access to major interstates and the Northside Beltline! Features include hardwoods, granite countertops, SS appliances, covered porch off of the main floor, tons of closet space, and a garage with additional storage. Amenities includes tennis courts, dog park & proximity to the Beltline. You're in walking distance to multiple restaurants, retail stores and more! Available for immediate move-in / Security deposit $1990.