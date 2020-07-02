All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 220 Semel Circle NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
220 Semel Circle NW
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

220 Semel Circle NW

220 Semel Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

220 Semel Circle, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
tennis court
Fantastic rental opportunity in this charming townhome complex. Well maintained 3-story townhome located between Midtown & Buckhead. Easy access to major interstates and the Northside Beltline! Features include hardwoods, granite countertops, SS appliances, covered porch off of the main floor, tons of closet space, and a garage with additional storage. Amenities includes tennis courts, dog park & proximity to the Beltline. You're in walking distance to multiple restaurants, retail stores and more! Available for immediate move-in / Security deposit $1990.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Semel Circle NW have any available units?
220 Semel Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Semel Circle NW have?
Some of 220 Semel Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Semel Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
220 Semel Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Semel Circle NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW is pet friendly.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW offers parking.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have a pool?
No, 220 Semel Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 220 Semel Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Semel Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Semel Circle NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus