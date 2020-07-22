Rent Calculator
22 Stillman St SE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM
1 of 19
22 Stillman St SE
22 Stillman Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
22 Stillman Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Lakewood Heights Home - This 3BR/ 2 BA Home with hardwoods throughout, separate living room, kitchen and dining room. Near Lakewood amphitheater and I-85.
(RLNE5404427)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Stillman St SE have any available units?
22 Stillman St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 22 Stillman St SE currently offering any rent specials?
22 Stillman St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Stillman St SE pet-friendly?
No, 22 Stillman St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 22 Stillman St SE offer parking?
No, 22 Stillman St SE does not offer parking.
Does 22 Stillman St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Stillman St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Stillman St SE have a pool?
No, 22 Stillman St SE does not have a pool.
Does 22 Stillman St SE have accessible units?
No, 22 Stillman St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Stillman St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Stillman St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Stillman St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Stillman St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
