Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2198 Browns Mill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2198 Browns Mill Rd
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2198 Browns Mill Rd
2198 Browns Mill Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2198 Browns Mill Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AFFORDABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH RANCH. HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT, TILE IN BATHROOM. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY THE INTERSTATE FOR EASY ACCESS TRAVEL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have any available units?
2198 Browns Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2198 Browns Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2198 Browns Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2198 Browns Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus