Atlanta, GA
2198 Browns Mill Rd
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

2198 Browns Mill Rd

2198 Browns Mill Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2198 Browns Mill Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AFFORDABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH RANCH. HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT, TILE IN BATHROOM. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY THE INTERSTATE FOR EASY ACCESS TRAVEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have any available units?
2198 Browns Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2198 Browns Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2198 Browns Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2198 Browns Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2198 Browns Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2198 Browns Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
