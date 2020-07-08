All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2196 Swallow Circle Southeast
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:15 AM

2196 Swallow Circle Southeast

2196 Swallow Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2196 Swallow Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast have any available units?
2196 Swallow Circle Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2196 Swallow Circle Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast offers parking.
Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast has a pool.
Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2196 Swallow Circle Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus