All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW

2193 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2193 Polar Rock Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW have any available units?
2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW have?
Some of 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2193 Polar Rock Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus