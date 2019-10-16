All apartments in Atlanta
2190 Jay Place SE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2190 Jay Place SE

2190 Jay Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Jay Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL !!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - $250.00 OFF FIRST MONTH OF RENT!!!

This is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Spacious Front Porch
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Undercover Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.334.7195

(RLNE5428829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Jay Place SE have any available units?
2190 Jay Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 Jay Place SE have?
Some of 2190 Jay Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Jay Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Jay Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Jay Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 2190 Jay Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2190 Jay Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 2190 Jay Place SE offers parking.
Does 2190 Jay Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 Jay Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Jay Place SE have a pool?
No, 2190 Jay Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2190 Jay Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2190 Jay Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Jay Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 Jay Place SE has units with dishwashers.
