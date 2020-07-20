Rent Calculator
2186 Lenox Road Northeast
Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:03 PM
1 of 6
2186 Lenox Road Northeast
·
Location
2186 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Construction!
Furnished Model! Furniture Can be Rented for $250 a month
Move in Ready!
Stainless Steel Appliances
New EVERYTHING!
Custom Tile Floor
Washer Dryer Connection
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast have any available units?
2186 Lenox Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast have?
Some of 2186 Lenox Road Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2186 Lenox Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2186 Lenox Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 Lenox Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2186 Lenox Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 2186 Lenox Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2186 Lenox Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 2186 Lenox Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2186 Lenox Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 Lenox Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2186 Lenox Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
