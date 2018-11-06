All apartments in Atlanta
2168 Polar Rock Place SW
2168 Polar Rock Place SW

2168 Polar Rock Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2168 Polar Rock Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have any available units?
2168 Polar Rock Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have?
Some of 2168 Polar Rock Place SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2168 Polar Rock Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Polar Rock Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Polar Rock Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW offers parking.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have a pool?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have accessible units?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW has units with dishwashers.

