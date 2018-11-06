Rent Calculator
All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2168 Polar Rock Place SW
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2168 Polar Rock Place SW
2168 Polar Rock Place Southwest
·
Atlanta
Location
2168 Polar Rock Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have any available units?
2168 Polar Rock Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have?
Some of 2168 Polar Rock Place SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2168 Polar Rock Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Polar Rock Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Polar Rock Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW offers parking.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have a pool?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have accessible units?
No, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Polar Rock Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2168 Polar Rock Place SW has units with dishwashers.
