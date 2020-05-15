2167 Colvin Court NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and Elegant 3 Bed/3.5 Bath townhome conveniently located inside I-285 features open modern floor plan w/ hardwood floors, great room w/ fireplace and access to large deck, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island, and granite counters. Upstairs offers a spacious master suite w/shower, double vanity, walk-in closet; a second bedroom w/private bath, & laundry room. Terrace level offers a 3rd bedroom w/private bath and attached two car garage. Great location minutes away from The Battery, Silver Comet and West Midtown. Community has pool/tennis.