2167 Colvin Court NW
2167 Colvin Court NW

2167 Colvin Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

2167 Colvin Ct NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and Elegant 3 Bed/3.5 Bath townhome conveniently located inside I-285 features open modern floor plan w/ hardwood floors, great room w/ fireplace and access to large deck, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island, and granite counters. Upstairs offers a spacious master suite w/shower, double vanity, walk-in closet; a second bedroom w/private bath, & laundry room. Terrace level offers a 3rd bedroom w/private bath and attached two car garage. Great location minutes away from The Battery, Silver Comet and West Midtown. Community has pool/tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 Colvin Court NW have any available units?
2167 Colvin Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2167 Colvin Court NW have?
Some of 2167 Colvin Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 Colvin Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2167 Colvin Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 Colvin Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 2167 Colvin Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2167 Colvin Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 2167 Colvin Court NW offers parking.
Does 2167 Colvin Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2167 Colvin Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 Colvin Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 2167 Colvin Court NW has a pool.
Does 2167 Colvin Court NW have accessible units?
No, 2167 Colvin Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 Colvin Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2167 Colvin Court NW has units with dishwashers.
