Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM

2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest

2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Vacant 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. newly renovated home. Call today, great apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest have any available units?
2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest have?
Some of 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Polar Rock Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

