Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2162 Rachel St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

2162 Rachel St

2162 Rachael Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2162 Rachael Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Rachel St have any available units?
2162 Rachel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 Rachel St have?
Some of 2162 Rachel St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Rachel St currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Rachel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Rachel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2162 Rachel St is pet friendly.
Does 2162 Rachel St offer parking?
No, 2162 Rachel St does not offer parking.
Does 2162 Rachel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Rachel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Rachel St have a pool?
Yes, 2162 Rachel St has a pool.
Does 2162 Rachel St have accessible units?
No, 2162 Rachel St does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Rachel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 Rachel St has units with dishwashers.

