Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2161 Peachtree Rd
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM
2161 Peachtree Rd
2161 Peachtree Road NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
2161 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, in the heart of Buckhead. Roommate Plan or work/home office design, outdoor balcony with great views and 2 car parking. Close to all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
2161 Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2161 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Peachtree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Peachtree Rd does offer parking.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Peachtree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2161 Peachtree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
