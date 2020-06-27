216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

It's all about location in the City Of Atlanta and this beautiful town home offers more than just that! Immediately upon entry you're sure to utter the words "Home Sweet Home"! Your eyes will be pleased to see the spacious floor plan, the beautiful fireplace and all the natural lighting the living room has to offer. The main level of the property has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The Chef of the family will appreciate the open floor plan of the kitchen. They will easily be able to entertain while preparing any meal. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. The Master Bedroom is located on the main level. The Master Bathroom offers a double vanity with marble counter-tops, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet ample in size for a couple to share. The Guest Bedrooms are located upstairs, ample in size with closets to match. The Guest Bathroom offers a "Jack and Jill" floor plan which makes it easy to share. The laundry room is also upstairs and offer side by side washer / dryer hook-up's. Exterior wise this property has a charming front porch that's covered, a driveway to accommodate two vehicles and also a back porch. The community also offers an entertainment area to hold barbecue's during the Spring and Summer season. The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!