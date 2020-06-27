All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363

216 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

216 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It's all about location in the City Of Atlanta and this beautiful town home offers more than just that! Immediately upon entry you're sure to utter the words "Home Sweet Home"! Your eyes will be pleased to see the spacious floor plan, the beautiful fireplace and all the natural lighting the living room has to offer. The main level of the property has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The Chef of the family will appreciate the open floor plan of the kitchen. They will easily be able to entertain while preparing any meal. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. The Master Bedroom is located on the main level. The Master Bathroom offers a double vanity with marble counter-tops, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet ample in size for a couple to share. The Guest Bedrooms are located upstairs, ample in size with closets to match. The Guest Bathroom offers a "Jack and Jill" floor plan which makes it easy to share. The laundry room is also upstairs and offer side by side washer / dryer hook-up's. Exterior wise this property has a charming front porch that's covered, a driveway to accommodate two vehicles and also a back porch. The community also offers an entertainment area to hold barbecue's during the Spring and Summer season. The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 have any available units?
216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 have?
Some of 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 currently offering any rent specials?
216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 is pet friendly.
Does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 offer parking?
No, 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 does not offer parking.
Does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 have a pool?
No, 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 does not have a pool.
Does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 have accessible units?
No, 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 does not have accessible units.
Does 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 16th Street NW Atlanta. GA 30363 does not have units with dishwashers.
